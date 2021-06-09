The Delaware State Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting incident at a residence early Wednesday morning in the Orchard Manor community near Millsboro.
According to police, on June 8, around 12:27 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on Circle Drive, Millsboro, for a report of a reckless-endangering incident. The investigation, they said, revealed that the 30-year-old male and 29-year-old female residents of the home were inside when an unknown suspect shot the exterior of the residence multiple times. Troopers located multiple casings on the roadway in the area, and two fragments were located on the porch. No one was injured during the incident, they said.
The suspect vehicle was described as a red sedan. No surveillance photographs were available.
The investigation is being conducted by the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone with information should contact Detective H. Lingo by calling (302) 752-3798. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.