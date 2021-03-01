Delaware State Police this week concluded a several-month-long drug investigation that resulted in three individuals being arrested on felony drug and related charges.
According to the DSP, on Feb. 25, the agency concluded a criminal drug investigation involving 43-year-old Antonio A. Drummond Jr. of Dagsboro. A search warrant was conducted at his residence located on Dagsboro Road. Also taken into custody as a result of the investigation was a 17-year-old Dagsboro teen and 59-year-old Cheryl Drummond of Dagsboro.
During the execution of the search warrant, police said, a number of were located, including:
- Approximately 11.29 grams of suspected cocaine;
- Approximately 159.09 grams of suspected marijuana;
- Approximately 18.11 grams of suspected heroin;
- Approximately 13.951 grams of suspected heroin (1,993 bags);
- $44,311.00 in suspected drug proceeds;
- Four 12-gauge shotguns;
- A muzzle-loader rifle;
- A Colt .25-caliber handgun; and
- Multiple articles of suspected drug paraphernalia.
Antonio Drummond and the 17-year-old were taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop, police said, and Cheryl Drummond was taken into custody at the residence, they said.
Antonio Drummond was charged with: Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (a felony); five felony counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited; Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 Quantity (a felony); Conspiracy 2nd Degree (a felony); Endangering the Welfare of a Child; and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $183,400 cash bond.
Cheryl Drummond was charged with Maintaining a Drug Property (a felony), and was released on her own recognizance.
The 17-year-old was charged with two felony counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance; Conspiracy 2nd Degree (a felony); Possession of Marijuana (a civil violation); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance.