The Delaware State Police this week arrested 22-year-old Ryan T. Crowson and 22-year-old Tanner C. McElwee, both of Millville, in connection with a robbery that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized.
The incident occurred on April 24, around 10:16 p.m., when a male victim and a female acquaintance reported they had been in the area of Washington Avenue and Polly Branch Road near Selbyville when they were approached by two male suspects who both had their faces concealed with cloth coverings.
Police reported that the suspects allegedly demanded money from both victims and then allegedly proceeded to assault the male victim by striking him in the head and face with a handgun. The female victim, police said, turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects, who then fled the area on foot. The female victim drove the male victim to an area hospital, where he was admitted with serious injuries, police reported. The female victim was not injured as a result of the incident, they said.
The location of the incident was later determined to have been in the parking lot at the Hickory Tree Apartments in Selbyville. Through further investigations, DSP troopers identified Crowson and McElwee as suspects.
On May 11, Crowson was taken into custody at the DMV in Georgetown without incident. With the assistance of the Troop 4’s Drug Unit, Governor’s Task Force (GTF) and Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU), McElwee was taken into custody near his residence on Tributary Lane, Millville, without incident.
A search was conducted at Crowson’s and McElwee’s residence on Tributary Lane, and the handgun that was potentially involved in the incident was recovered, police said.
Crowson and McElwee were transported back to Troop 4 where they were charged.
Crowson was charged with Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy Second Degree, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,000 secured bond. McElwee was charged with Robbery First Degree, Assault First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony, Aggravated Menacing and Conspiracy Second Degree. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $75,000 cash-only bond.