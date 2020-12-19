Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Sean R. Caldwell of Rehoboth Beach on criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle Thursday, Dec. 17 in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police responded to the 25000 block of Banks Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that someone was attempting to gain entry into a vehicle in a private driveway.
Troopers found Caldwell had entered the private property on Banks Road and attempted to enter a running vehicle. He was preparing to leave the residence in the car, police said.
Sitting inside the vehicle during the incident was the homeowners’ son. The son called a family member inside the home as Caldwell attempted to enter the locked vehicle.
The family member confronted Caldwell and detained him until troopers arrived on the scene. Caldwell was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Attempt to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
Caldwell was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court No. 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,001 secured bond.
