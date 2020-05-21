The Delaware State Police this week arrested a 16-year-old Millsboro boy and a 19-year-old Long Neck woman in connection with a residential burglary near Georgetown earlier this month.
Police said that on May 10, around 3:47 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on Bunting Road, Georgetown, in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, they said, troopers met with a 65-year-old homeowner, who advised them that sometime between the overnight hours of May 9 into May 10, an unknown suspect or suspects had entered his residence through the garage door and removed his shed key. The suspect or suspects, he reported, had then entered the shed and removed a green 2019 450 Sportsman ATV.
Through further investigations, police said, the Millsboro teen and Magon D. Parks-Willey, 19, of Long Neck were developed as suspects. Troopers went to a residence on Johnson Road, where they located the teen in the woods next to the ATV that had been reported stolen.
The teen was taken into custody without further incident and transported back to Troop 4, where he was charged with Burglary Second Degree, a felony count of Theft and a felony count of Conspiracy Second Degree. He was released on his own recognizance.
Then, on May 13, police said, Parks-Willey was apprehended at her residence in Long Neck, without incident. She was transported back to Troop 4, where she was also charged with Burglary Second Degree, a felony count of Theft and a felony count of Conspiracy Second Degree. She was also released on her own recognizance.
Police said that their investigation remained active and ongoing for a possible third suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Troop 4, TFC. Celpan at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.