There’s an often-repeated story in the Canfora family about the time my father balanced a bright red apple on my Uncle Tony’s head, stepped back a few paces in our back yard and aimed his pistol.
My good-natured uncle, who was quite possibly my dad’s biggest fan, stood there, calmly.
My mother was in the kitchen and happened to glance out the window. When she saw her husband pointing a gun at her baby brother, she ran to the back door, screaming at them to stop such foolishness.
“You could kill him, Philip. What’s wrong with you?” she scolded my father, but Uncle Tony, who by now had taken a bite of the apple, calmed her, saying he completely trusted my father. He had been a U.S. Marine, and his aim was nearly perfect.
“I can hit a flea on a fly’s behind,” my dad was fond of saying. Regardless, my mother aborted their mission.
I was in elementary school and my older sister in high school when our father started telling us we should know how to handle guns. My sister eagerly joined my dad at the shooting range, but I steadfastly refused. I didn’t like guns. They hurt innocent animals. They made noise and smoke. They were dangerous.
Years later, after I bought a home, my dad brought up the subject again.
“Sue, honey — you’re a single woman living alone. You really should have a gun in the house for protection. Let me take you out and show you how to shoot,” he urged, but I wouldn’t budge.
A few weeks ago, during a conversation with Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, I mentioned my dad and how badly he wanted me to learn to shoot. He died in 2008, and I never did let him teach me.
McLaughlin suggested I write an article from the viewpoint of someone who dislikes firearms but had agreed to take a class and learn to shoot. I liked that idea.
He made arrangements with firearms instructor Fred Wetzstein of Roxana, who teaches gun and shooting classes — including one designed for women — and I agreed to go, Saturday morning.
“Some women have had bad experiences with firearms because of their husbands or significant others talking down to them, berating them. This all-girls class is really good,” Wetzstein said. “Women think sometimes handling a firearm is scary, but nobody is condescending toward them in my class. Some people come to the class and they are scared of the firearm because they have had a bad experience. Maybe they shot a gun and it had a lot of recoil and they weren’t trained properly.
“We educate you. We understand how the firearms work. We teach you the basic shooting fundamentals,” he said, explaining that I’d be aiming at paper targets from 5 to 10 yards away.
Laughing, I told him I had shot six corks from an air gun on the Ocean City, Md., boardwalk a couple weeks ago and managed to knock over an empty soda can five times. I won a bright pink, inflatable dolphin.
“See? That was really good,” Wetzstein encouraged.
“You’ll be a good student, because you are a blank canvas. You haven’t developed any bad habits. I think you’ll have a wonderful time,” he said.
OK, Chief McLaughlin and Mr. Wetzstein, you have talked me into it. And Daddy, my Aug. 21 assignment is for you.