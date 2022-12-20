Delaware State Police this week arrested a 27-year-old Philadelphia woman in connection with a carjacking incident that occurred in Lewes.
According to the DSP, on Dec. 15, around 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation, they said, revealed that the 56-year-old victim had remotely started her vehicle while she was inside of her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle, they said, and heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item.
When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed a woman, later identified as Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser allegedly got into the vehicle, police said. However, Bowser allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, they said.
Around 6:11 a.m., troopers observed the vehicle on Coastal Highway south of Broadkill Road and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from troopers, they said. Later that morning, troopers observed the vehicle in the Middletown area and conducted a traffic stop. Bowser was successfully taken into custody without further incident. A subsequent search of Bowser revealed she had a knife in her possession, according to police.
The 1-year-old child, an undisclosed relative of Bowser, was not injured during the incident, police noted.
The 56-year-old victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Bowser was transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with: Assault First Degree (a felony), Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (a felony), Robbery First Degree (a felony), Reckless Endanger First Degree (a felony), Theft of a Motor Vehicle (a felony), Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (a felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $191,000 cash bond.