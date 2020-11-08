Delaware State Police are investigating a hit and run collision that seriously injured a pedestrian in Georgetown on Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to police reports, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Trap Pond Road, just west of Parker Road.The 41-year-old male victim, of Columbia, PA, was walking eastbound in the westbound lane near the white fog line just east of the vehicle. As the vehicle approached the pedestrian, the vehicle entered into the westbound travel lane while attempting to pass another vehicle. While passing the other vehicle, the left front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
The victim was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification to next of kin.
After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. A possible vehicle description is a white four-door Nissan Altima or similar model with Delaware registration. The vehicle has left-front damage and missing left-side mirror.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.
The crash is being investigated by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact Detective K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.