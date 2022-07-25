A 43-year-old Maryland man was killed after exiting a ride-share vehicle on southbound Route 1 (Coastal Highway) near Dewey Beach early on the morning of Sunday, July 24, Delaware State Police reported.
According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Anchor Way, around 1:44 a.m., after Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Md., and five of his friends hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and transport them back to their residence in Bethany Beach. They said that as the group was traveling southbound, a disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator, and the Lyft operator allegedly terminated the ride, stopping in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanding all six passengers exit the vehicle.
At that time, they said, a 2016 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 27-year-old man was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway in the left lane, approaching the stopped Lyft vehicle, which police identified as possibly being a white Honda Pilot. As the operator changed lanes to avoid striking the rear of the Lyft vehicle, police said, he failed to see Wolf, who had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway.
As a result, the left front of Corolla struck the pedestrian, police reported. After impact, they said, the Corolla immediately pulled over on the southbound shoulder and came to a controlled stop. The Lyft vehicle allegedly fled southbound on Route 1 immediately after the crash, police said.
The other five passengers were not injured after exiting the Lyft vehicle.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was investigated and roadway cleared.
The operator or the Lyft vehicle has not been identified yet and remains under investigation, police noted. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact MCpl. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.