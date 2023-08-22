Delaware State Police this week were investigating a shooting that occurred early on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 20, near Dagsboro. There were no reported injuries or damage to any properties, police noted.
According to the DSP, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a residence at the 28000 block of East Diamond Street for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived, they learned that a birthday gathering of about 200 people had occurred. A group of uninvited guests allegedly showed up and began to party on the street close to the house, police reported. Shortly afterward, a confrontation broke out among several individuals, they said, resulting in gunshots being fired. Before the police arrived, the crowd and the unknown suspect had already fled the scene.
Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continued to investigate this incident this week. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective K. Perry by calling (302) 752-3800. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.