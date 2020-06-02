DNREC Natural Resources Police Park Rangers arrested a Rehoboth Beach man on multiple drug and other charges on Memorial Day at Cape Henlopen State Park after park rangers found two subjects in a closed primitive camping area.
Around 4 p.m. on May 25, DNREC reported, rangers approached and questioned the individuals, who were burning a fire in a campsite firepit, and found Ricky C. Garner, 37, of Rehoboth Beach to be in possession of suspected marijuana. K-9 Vos, they said, then gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in Garner’s belongings, where rangers found suspected powder cocaine and suspected MDMA (ecstasy).
The rangers recovered from Garner 139 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected edible marijuana, suspected marijuana vape oil, 1.9 grams suspected cocaine, 4.9 grams dried fungus suspected to be psilocybin mushrooms and 1.9 grams suspected ecstasy.
Garner was taken into custody without incident, they said, and was charged with nine misdemeanors: one count of misdemeanor possession/consumption of marijuana other than for personal use quantity; three counts possession/consumption of a controlled counterfeit substance without a prescription; three counts possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of illegal camping/trespassing under State Park regulations; and one count of possession of a prohibited item (BB gun) under State Park regulations.
Garner was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown and released on his own recognizance pending notification in the Court of Common Pleas.
Natural Resources Police noted that this was K-9 Vos’s first drug alert on patrol. He recently graduated from the Delaware State Police K-9 narcotics-detection training program, and now serves in both patrol and narcotics-detection capacities.