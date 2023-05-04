Ocean View Police Department Cpl. Brian Caselli has been honored as Torch Runner of the Year by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Delaware.
“This is a big honor,” a pleased Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said about the “most prestigious honor that can be bestowed upon a law enforcement officer who supports the ideas, values and principles” of the movement.
“The recipient strives to take every opportunity to further the partnership between law enforcement and Special Olympics, ultimately benefitting the athletes who reside across the great state of Delaware,” according to a Torch Run statement.
Caselli will deliver the Flame of Hope, on behalf of the entire Delaware law-enforcement community, to 2019 Athlete of the Year Gene Giuliani at the opening ceremony of the Summer Games on Friday, June 9, at the University of Delaware.
“I can only imagine how I will feel that day. It is an amazing honor, and I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given with Special Olympics,” Caselli told the Coastal Point.
“Brian works hard to ensure acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, and he is very worthy of this honor,” McLaughlin said.
“Chief said he has been waiting for me to get this honor. He kind of knew it was coming, and when we found out, he was to the moon. He achieved that honor in 2008, so he knows the feeling,” Caselli said.
McLaughlin asked Caselli to accompany him to the University of Delaware for the Summer Games in June 2014, as Caselli was finishing field training as a new police officer.
“I had no idea what he was talking about. I grew up in New York State and knew nothing about it, but Chief McLaughlin volunteered me and, now, looking back, I couldn’t be more grateful. I remember Chief said, ‘I really think this is something you will enjoy,’” he said.
He started going to the summer games and events throughout the year, and presenting medals to athletes, some who have been participating all their lives.
“That is such an amazing feeling, to see the look on their faces when someone in uniform is giving them an award, seeing the pure joy it brings the athletes. I knew that Special Olympics would be something I would want to get involved with.
“I started with giving out some awards, and slowly but surely became more involved, and now I am part of a state committee and get to organize our portion of the Torch Run. I’ve learned that this program has given those athletes the confidence to be their very best, both as an athlete and as a person. That is a lesson we can all learn from Special Olympics,” Caselli said.