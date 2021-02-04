Ocean View Police Cpl. Nicholas Harrington was honored with the Robert J. Seinsoth Memorial Award and named the 2020 Delaware Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during the Delaware Crime Stoppers Award luncheon and ceremony last month.
A nine-year veteran of the police department, he received the award on Jan. 27, at the event in Dover. He was among six officers who received the award. The other five were a Dover police officer, Wilmington police officer and three state troopers stationed in Bridgeville.
The award, Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said, was “based on Cpl. Harrington’s work combating illegal drug sales and related crimes in southeastern Sussex County.”
Harrington is also a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force officer responsible for multiple drug-related investigations and arrests in Ocean View and surrounding areas, McLaughlin said.
Harrington was hired as a patrol officer.
“I had a two-and-one-half year period when I worked with case-specific stuff in the Ocean View area. As of last February I was placed on the task force as a part-time position,“ he said about the federal agency, based in Dover.
“I work in Ocean View but for that task force. It allows me to investigate crimes outside of Ocean View,” said Harrington, who works under cover and asked that neither his photograph nor personal details be published.
An expert on illegal drugs, Harrington said the country, and towns everywhere, still have a heroin epidemic.
“We are seeing a big influx of meth amphetamines. Cocaine and crack have also made an increase in the last few years. What I see is, heroin started after doctors over-prescribed pills. Then meth has become popular because cartels are manufacturing it so cheaply and they can mass produce it and smuggle it into the U.S. much cheaper than cocaine. Cocaine is very expensive. We saw an increase in cocaine when the economy was doing better. More people could afford cocaine. And crack is a derivative of cocaine,” he said.
He had a warning for youth experimenting with drugs.
“It affects being successful in life. It makes it a lifelong battle with addiction once you start at a young age. The more we can take it off the street, the less likely they are to get their hands on it,” he said, urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.