The Ocean View Police Department this week arrested an Ocean View-area couple for allegedly distributing methamphetamine.
Methamphetamine (meth) is a synthetic stimulant that is addictive and can cause considerable health problems that can sometimes result in death, police noted. Meth can be smoked, snorted, injected, or taken orally and is often used with other substances, they said. According to the CDC, 32,856 people died from meth usage in 2021.
According to the OVPD, the charges arose from a joint investigation by the OVPD and DEA (Dover) Taskforce in response to suspected increased meth usage in Ocean View and surrounding areas.
The investigation concluded on July 13 with a raid on a home located on Baltimore Avenue in the unincorporated area near Ocean View. Police recovered more than a pound of suspected methamphetamine, 13 baggies of suspected heroin, and small amounts of suspected marijuana and suspected drug paraphernalia. Additionally, police seized $6,000 cash and an SUV. Officers from the Delaware State Police Troop 4 and Delaware Animal Control assisted Ocean View Police and DEA Taskforce officers with the search of the home.
Police charged Melanie J. Mitchell, 34, of the Ocean View area, with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (Tier 3 quantity), endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincent T. Mitchell, 36, of the Ocean View area, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Both were arraigned by the Justice of The Peace Court 2 and released on their own recognizance pending a preliminary hearing in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on July 22.
According to Ocean View Chief of Police Kenneth McLaughlin, the principal mission of the OVPD drug enforcement strategy is to identify, disrupt and dismantle drug traffickers responsible for selling drugs in the Ocean View area.