The Delaware State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit will be participating in the Operation Safe Driver Week initiative during the week of July 12, with its main focus to be speeding violations.
The week-long initiative will consist of Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspectors specifically targeting speeding violations by both commercial motor vehicle operators, as well as regular motorists engaging in unsafe driving behaviors in the vicinity of commercial motor vehicles.
In addition to the main target being speeding, the Delaware State Police Patrol Units will also be looking for other violations throughout the roadways, including distracted driving, failure to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane change, reckless or aggressive driving, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving under the influence. All of those violations will be tracked during the Operation Safe Driver Week initiative.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Traffic Safety Facts report, historically, drivers’ actions have contributed to 94 percent of all traffic-related crashes. While in 2018, NHTSA’s crash fatality data showed a 2.4 percent decline in overall fatalities, the number of fatal crashes involving large trucks increased by 0.9 percent.
“It’s essential that this enforcement initiative, which focuses on identifying and deterring unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding, go on as scheduled,” said Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) President Sgt. John Samis of the Delaware State Police. “As passenger vehicle drivers are limiting their travel to necessary trips and many commercial motor vehicle drivers are busy transporting vital goods to stores, it’s more important than ever to monitor our roadways for safe transport.”
It has been shown through data that traffic enforcement interactions between drivers and law enforcement officers reduces targeted problematic behaviors, officials noted. CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week aims to reduce high-risk driving behaviors through traffic enforcement strategies.