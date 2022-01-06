A Jan. 2 fire in a garage apartment near Frankford resulted in the death of one person, who had not yet been officially identified mid-week.
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, in a residential building in the 34000 block of Omar Road, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire, as well as firefighters from the Roxana, Frankford, Selbyville and Dagsboro fire companies, ambulances from the Millville, Bethany Beach and Roxana fire companies, and Sussex County Paramedics, and state fire marshals.
The victim’s body was found in the structure by firefighters. Chionchio said the body was turned over to the office of the state Division of Forensic Science. An autopsy was to be performed to determine cause of death.
State fire investigators have been working at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building.
Firefighters returned to the scene on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in response to property owners’ concerns about possible smoke, but Chionchio said it was actually steam rising from beneath the snow that had fallen on Monday.