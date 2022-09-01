A 29-year-old Ocean View woman was jailed at Sussex Correctional Institute on $302,000 bond this week, charged with illegal drug activity and endangering the welfare of a child.
Victoria Renee Kisner was charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, five counts of possession of controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, possession of controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin.
Kisner was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to SCI on Thursday, Aug. 25, McLaughlin said.
A child living in the residence was removed and will be cared for by relatives.
The arrest was made after Ocean View police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dover Taskforce raided a home at 87 West Avenue. McLaughlin said there had been reports of suspicious activity in the area that resulted in police launching an investigation into drug sales several months ago.
Police this week seized from the home 1,052 plastic bags of suspected heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and $45,237 in cash, McLaughlin said.
He told the Coastal Point that the seizure, while large, was “consistent with other investigations we have done or are doing in the area.”
“We are seeing a huge increase in drugs flooding the area. It’s frustrating. The problem is not going away. It seems to be getting worse. We are trying to stay on top of it. Every time we get a report of suspicious activity, we are responsive to that, and this is an example of that.
“If a complaint comes in about suspicious activity, we put people on it and start watching it and open up an investigation. That leads us, ultimately, to getting a search warrant and to go to the house and go in. That’s what we did on the 25th. We found a lot of drugs and cash there. There was almost $45,000 in cash just laying around,” McLaughlin said.
Confiscated cash is seized by police and turned over to a special state fund administered by the Attorney General’s Office. Police departments can apply for funding from that fund, he said.
Ocean View Police are well-trained in dealing with illegal drug possession and sales, and have gotten good at making arrests, the chief said.
The Ocean View Police Department works in conjunction with the DEA, so there are many training opportunities for local officers.
“It’s an ongoing problem, and we have stay on top of it. I tell my folks all the time: ‘We have to stay ahead of this as much as possible,’” he said.
Local residents are being asked to call police if they notice suspicious activity, such as cars coming and going at all times during the day and night but only staying for a short period of time.
“We will absolutely check into it. It’s a team effort. The police department is part of a team, so we have to have that support from the community. We rely on the community to be our eyes and ears, especially in small towns where we are limited in manpower,” he said.
McLaughlin said he finds it disturbing the house police raided was a government-subsidized rental. The occupant did not work, and rent is being paid by taxpayers, he said.
“There are a lot of people out there who need help, but then there are others who are never held accountable. It is frustrating that there is this kind of abuse going on in the system. And it’s rampant,” he said.