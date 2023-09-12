The Delaware State Police this week were investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Sunday afternoon in Roxana that left one man dead.
According to the DSP, on Sept. 10, around 2:44 p.m., a black 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Bayard Road just east of Zion Church Road. For unknown reasons, they said, the driver failed to negotiate a moderate curve and exited the north edge of the roadway. The Kawasaki traveled a short distance through a wet grassy area before losing control and overturning onto its left side, police said. The Kawasaki re-entered the roadway, they said, which caused the driver to be partially ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver, Andrew Carmine Jr., 78, of Ocean View, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continued to investigate this incident early this week. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact MCpl. K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.