The 57-year-old Ocean View real estate agent arrested in April and charged with unlawful sexual conduct, sexual solicitation of a child and related charges is out of jail.
Michael Paul McDowell was released from Sussex Correctional Institute on June 9, according to an employee at Central Offender Records in Dover. She would not supply additional information.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin also confirmed his release.
On April 26, McDowell was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact; sexual solicitation of a child; first-degree attempted unlawful sexual contact; three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority, or supervision; continuous sexual abuse of a child; and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.
His cash bond was set at $95,000.
He recently posted an RV for sale on Bethany Beach Buy Sell & Trade under the name Mike McDowell, asking $96,999 for the vehicle and describing it as extremely clean and perfect for a retired couple or small family.
McDowell was previously listed as an agent on the Ocean View Coldwell Banker website and described there as a Delaware native, retired chief warrant officer and airline transport pilot.
“The officers at the Ocean View Police Department are well aware of the charges that have been levied against Mr. McDowell,” McLaughlin told the Coastal Point this week.
“There is a heightened awareness. We are always concerned about the safety of our community, and we are always working around the clock to safeguard our community. We encourage everybody to remain vigilant at all times. If you observe any kind of suspicious or criminal activity, associated with this individual, or anyone, please contact the Ocean View Police Department,” McLaughlin said.
Before arresting McDowell, Ocean View police, in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice, completed a lengthy investigation into complaints involving him allegedly having sexual contact with minors, police said. All of the known victims were juveniles ranging from 9 to 13 years old, police said.
The arrest was made after a grand jury indictment returned on April 25. McDowell was then arraigned in Delaware Superior Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections in lieu of bond.