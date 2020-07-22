The Delaware State Police on July 22 announced the arrest of 52-year-old Bryan A. Brisbane of Ocean View after an incident in which he allegedly threatened three individuals in the parking lot of a local wine-and-spirits shop.
Police said the incident occurred on July 10, around 5:07 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Banks Wines & Spirits in Millville for a report of a man threatening other patrons with a firearm.
Upon arrival, they said, they learned that a gold Toyota Tundra, later determined to be operated by Brisbane, had entered in the parking lot as a Ford Explorer with two occupants was exiting the parking lot. Brisbane reportedly proceeded to blow his horn at the occupants in the Ford, and a verbal altercation ensued from their vehicles.
As both vehicles were attempting to leave the parking lot, police said, Brisbane allegedly displayed a handgun and pointed it at the occupants in the Ford, a 55-year-old man and his 23-year-old son. Another person was in the parking lot at the time, attempting to video the incident, police said, and Brisbane reportedly noticed the bystander and, after words were exchanged, allegedly proceeded to point the handgun at the 23-year-old man. Brisbane left the area in his vehicle prior to police arrival, they said.
The three male victims did not sustain injury as a result of the incident, they noted.
Through investigative measures, troopers were able to identify Brisbane as the suspect in the incident, and on July, 20, troopers made contact with Brisbane at his residence on Assawoman Avenue in Ocean View. They were given consent to search Brisbane’s vehicle, at which time they located multiple rounds of ammunition; however, no firearm was discovered, they said.
On July 22, Brisbane reported to DSP Troop 4 in Georgetown, where he relinquished two firearms, a 9-mm gun and a Glock 23. Brisbane was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and three felony counts of Aggravated Menacing. He was released on $11,000 unsecured bond.