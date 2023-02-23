The couple whose house was destroyed by fire on Saturday, Feb. 18, were settled in a hotel for a few nights immediately after the blaze, with the help of the Ocean View Police Department, and will now be staying in a neighbor’s unoccupied house, but they need clothing and personal items.
“I’m afraid we’re not going to make it. We lost everything. I don’t even have a razor. I was in shock. I was shaking. I’m still in shock,” 80-year-old Jim Carr told the Coastal Point early this week, while he and his 85-year-old wife, Ada, were still in the hotel.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin got the couple settled and contacted the American Red Cross as town employees helped Carr get his prescriptions filled. Friends were setting up a GoFundMe page to help.
Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church is accepting gift cards and checks to help the Carrs, but is asking that no clothing or household items be donated. Gift cards can be dropped off at the church office or given to the pastor. Checks can be made payable to Mariner’s Bethel, with “Carr Family” or “Jim & Ada Carr Fire Fund” in the memo line, and dropped in the giving boxes at the church.
A dine-and-donate fundraiser for the Carrs is being planned on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Summer Salts at the Marketplace at Sea Colony. The event will include auction items.
Donations can also be dropped off at County Bank, at 36754 Old Mill Road, Millville, DE 19967, Referencing: Jim & Ada Carr Fire Fund.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the loss of the home, at 3 Sunrise Lane in the Country Village residential community in Ocean View, at $300,000 and was still investigating the cause of the fire that started around 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The couple escaped without injury.
“They got out, and we had them in our ambulance. We wanted to get them out of there, to somewhere more comfortable, and Chief McLaughlin took it upon himself to facilitate that,” Millville Fire Chief Walt Johnson said, adding that other responding fire companies included Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Millsboro, Rehoboth Beach, Roxana and Bishopville, Md., all on the scene about three hours.
“I was asleep in a chair, and my wife was sitting beside me, reading,” Carr recalled. “I smelled smoke, and we went looking through the house. I caught the sight of a flame out of corner of my eye. Our Christmas decorations were on fire,” he said. “I can’t explain how it happened. They had been taken down. They were in a box, and these are things that belonged to my grandmother. Something caused them to set on fire. I think it might have been one of those globes that you shake, that has batteries in it.
“I sat it on the washing machine, and when I sat it there, it exploded. Everything that was in the box — the decorations and all — exploded, because they were all wrapped in tissue. By the time I got to the door, the fire had blown out the windows that fast. I was a fireman for 10 years, and I never saw anything like that in my life.
“The box was in the laundry room,” Carr noted, “and that laundry room meant a lot to us. We sponsored 32 midshipmen from the Naval Academy in Annapolis through a program they have. And all of those boys, my boys, went to the Naval Academy, and all of their pictures were hung up there. Those pictures are irreplaceable,” said Carr, who, with his wife, raised two daughters, Susan Caldwell and the late Kimberly Poremski.
They have two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and all the children of the young men from the Naval Academy who they sponsored, who consider them family and often joined them for meals, holidays and conversation.
Carr is retired from the Army and Navy Departments of Procurement and the IRS.
“The funny things is, my wife and I, we were sitting there the other night saying how lucky we were to have that little house, given everything that is going on in the world,” he said.
The couple had recently bought a new stove, and Carr said that, when he smelled smoke, he asked his wife if she had left anything cooking. He went to check and saw the flames in the laundry room of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot home they built in 2003. The couple, natives of Annapolis, rented it for two years, then moved to Ocean View in 2005.
In the wake of the fire, Carr’s brother came to Ocean View to help them, and their daughter and son-in-law were on their way, he said.
“The Town has been fantastic. The Millville Volunteer Fire Department has been fantastic. The police department has been fantastic. I can’t give enough accolades for the police department and the fire department,” he said.
“They all tried to get me out of the way, and they told me not to look at the fire, but I wanted to see what was happening. And I just couldn’t believe it.”