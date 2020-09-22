The Town of Ocean City, Md., is preparing for a pop-up car rally, expected to take place Sept. 22-27, Ocean City officials announced this week. In anticipation of the unauthorized event, Ocean City is urging residents and visitors to exercise caution in Ocean City. The event is expected to bring excessive noise, extreme traffic delays and increased law enforcement presence.
Ocean City has established a Special Event Zone that will be in place Sept. 22-27, intended to help deter motor violations by lowering speed limits, and increasing fines and penalties. Significant traffic congestion, alternate traffic patterns and a heavy police presence is anticipated throughout the weekend.
Additionally, in 2020 the Maryland Legislature passed enhancements to the Special Event Zone Bill, including the addition of exhibition driving to prohibited activities subject to arrest. That bill, for the first time, allows certain motor violations to be arrestable offenses in the Special Event Zone.
“Due to the pop-up car rally, this upcoming weekend is not going to be a typical fall weekend at the beach,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We encourage our residents to avoid traveling on Coastal Highway if possible, as traffic is going to be unusually heavy.
“In addition, we urge our visitors seeking a family-friendly experience to plan a visit to Ocean City for another weekend. We pride ourselves on being a coastal community that everyone can enjoy year-round, but unfortunately, we are asking everyone to please exercise caution before deciding to visit Ocean City this weekend.”
Residents and visitors can learn more about the Special Event Zone in Ocean City at oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.