With thousands of car enthusiasts coming to the Ocean City, Md., resort community this week, Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 11, during the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event.
The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.
During that time frame, the public should expect to see a large police presence, as officers from multiple allied agencies will be assisting the Ocean City Police Department. Officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police and the Worcester County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office will be strictly enforcing all traffic laws. In addition, significant traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.
Spectators are being urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists. Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers, as well as enforce the violations with the driver, officials warned. Further, with high pedestrian traffic expected, pedestrians are being urged to “Walk Smart!” and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. They should wait for the signal to change and be sure that drivers see them while crossing.
For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.