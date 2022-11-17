An early-morning fire on Monday, Nov. 14, heavily damaged a home in the Clearwater development near Bethany Beach, and the responding fire chief credited a working smoke-detector and a barking dog with saving the life of the occupant.
The sole occupant of the one-story home, located in the 38000 block of Newport Village Drive, escaped injury, as did her dog, according to Millville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Guy Rickards.
The fire was reported at 1:17 a.m. The homeowner was asleep, and was awakened by a noise, by her dog barking and by a smoke alarm, Rickards said.
“She went to look, and the front of the house was on fire,” Rickards said.
The homeowner escaped out the back door of the home with her dog, he said.
The fire appears to have started in the area of the front porch, Rickards said. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but the fire chief said, “With a one-story home, it doesn’t take long to destroy everything.”
A car parked in the front yard was also heavily damaged, he said.
The home’s occupant was taken to the Beebe Healthcare South Coastal Campus Emergency Department for evaluation only, Rickards said.
“The big takeaway from this is that the homeowner was able to escape safely because of a smoke detector, and her dog,” Rickards said. “This could have been worse.”
In addition to the Millville company’s response, firefighters from the Bethany Beach, Roxana and Frankford fire companies responded, Rickards said — about 35 firefighters in all.
An investigator from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene before the fire companies left, Rickards said. Chief Deputy Fire Marshal John Galaska said on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that damage to the home was estimated at $75,000. Galaska said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.