Leo and Ori, the Ocean View Police Department’s new K9s, were introduced to the mayor and town council this week, as Officer Connor Watkins, Leo’s handler, and Officer Justin Hopkins, who will work with Ori, demonstrated how expertly the dogs are trained.
Leo is a 2-year-old male golden retriever trained as a narcotics-detection dog. Ori is also 2 and a female German shepherd-Malinois mix, and is dual-trained — meaning she will patrol and also detect narcotics. The dogs this week demonstrated how quickly they find drugs and other items.
When Watkins gave Leo the signal to search for drugs, the dog, demonstrating his ability on the grass at John West Park behind Town Hall after the Tuesday, June 13, council meeting, sniffed the lawn, then a tree, climbed a few steps on a building at the park, then stopped at another building. When his behavior and breathing changed, it signaled the officer he had completed his mission.
“He’s happy. He found the drugs, and he’s about to get his toy,” Hopkins explained, adding that all both dogs want is a plaything as a reward. As the officers became more familiar with the animals’ personalities, they figured out what toys they prefer.
“As you can see, Leo loves his job and very much loves interacting with his handler,” Hopkins said as Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, council members and a few others who had been at the council meeting, watched. Leo joined the force on May 26.
Hopkins then went to his patrol car and brought out Ori, who joined the police force on June 2. He commanded the dog to find a pen and keys that were tossed onto the grass. When she did, the dog sat down in front of the items. Hopkins ran his hand over her coat and gave her her favorite toy, a ball attached to a rope.
For the past several years, Hopkins has had K9 Hardy, also a German shepherd-Malinois mix, who is retiring and who will remain with Hopkins and his family in his retirement.
Both Leo and Ori were born overseas and had their own passports to come into the United States. They were trained in North Carolina for three months and had another four weeks of training in Ocean View, Hopkins said.
Late last year, when McLaughlin told the council about the dogs, he said the officers were excited to get them.
“Oh, gosh, yeah. These dogs are just phenomenal. To get a dog, an officer has to express the interest, and they have to be selected. If you have a pet, you know how nice they are to have around. Imagine your dog being the best trained, the most obedient. They can go anywhere with these dogs and give them commands. They function so well,” he said.
He noted that the two dogs have differing training for a reason, including the fact that Ori is trained to bite.
“She can track you down and bite you, whereas the golden retriever will track you down and lick you,” he said,
“Our bread-and-butter here is community policing. It is a little bit difficult to do that sometimes with a patrol dog, because there is the potential for somebody to get bit, even though these dogs are trained at a high level. There is always that potential, but it doesn’t exist with a golden retriever,” he said, describing the animal as “just a beautiful dog who will do drug detection and also tracking — so, for example, if there is a lost child or an Alzheimer’s patient, he will be used to find them.”
But this week Hopkins said Leo won’t be taken into schools to interact with children until officers are completely familiar with his personality.
“Dogs do have teeth, and we want to be sure,” Hopkins said.
Both dogs will be used to find illegal drugs, “because that is the No. 1 threat to our community, not just the community locally but at the state level and the national level,” McLaughlin said.
“It’s a national crisis. The statistics are coming out for this year, and there were 110,000 deaths nationwide again this year. That is 220,000 lives lost to overdoses in two years,” he said.
Hopkins and Watkins traveled to the canine training center in North Carolina, where they underwent training and worked with the dogs.
Last October, the council approved purchasing them, the cost paid in full by grants McLaughlin obtained. They were purchased from, and trained at, Tarheel Canine Training Inc., in Sanford, N.C.
The cost for the single-purpose dog, Leo, was $11,495, and the cost for the dual-trained dog, Ori, was $15,645.
Funds for the single-purpose dog came from the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes, and $15,000 for the other dog came from a grant from the Delaware Criminal Justice Council. The remaining $645 was from a grant from Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16.