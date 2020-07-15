DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police on July 9 arrested Richard Bunting, 20, of Frankford, and arrested two juveniles on July 13, and charged them with multiple deer poaching charges and with felony charges, following an investigation into a reported wildlife animal cruelty incident that allegedly occurred July 8 in the Hudson Road area near Gumboro.
The incident allegedly involved Bunting and two juveniles video recording themselves intentionally hitting a deer with a motor vehicle and continuing to perform cruel acts on the deer, which ultimately resulted in its death, officials said. Bunting and the two juveniles were charged with one count each of felony cruelty to animals, felony conspiracy second degree, hunting deer during a closed season, possessing or transporting an unlawfully killed antlerless deer, unlicensed hunting and under-age possession of alcohol.
Bunting was arraigned via video with Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach and released on his own recognizance pending future court appearances in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. The two juveniles were released to their parents and are awaiting arraignment with Family Court in Georgetown.