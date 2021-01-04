LB Lions support OVPD (copy)

Lord Baltimore Lions Club Secretary Janet Bauer, left, Secretary Adrienne Nickerson, center-right, and President Jack Bauer, right, gather with Ocean View Police Department Capt. Health Hall, center-left, Officer Russ Carter, center, and Police Chief Ken McLaughlin, center-right, during an appreciation event hosted by the club for the OVPD in July of 2020. Similar events take place around National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

Supporters of a Jan. 9 event designed to show support for local law-enforcement officers are encouraging those who appreciate law enforcement and are disheartened by the negative attention being given to law enforcement to take time on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to show their support.

Their suggestions for ways to show support for local law-enforcement include:

  • Send a card of support and thanks to a local police organization.
  • Organize an event or a rally in support of law-enforcement officers.
  • Show your support with a blue light in a window or a blue ribbon on the mailbox.
  • Share this information with others or on an organization’s webpage or social media pages.
  • Stop by a local police department and drop off some baked goods, and tell them personally that they appreciate them.

“Most important, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.”