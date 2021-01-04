Supporters of a Jan. 9 event designed to show support for local law-enforcement officers are encouraging those who appreciate law enforcement and are disheartened by the negative attention being given to law enforcement to take time on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day to show their support.
Their suggestions for ways to show support for local law-enforcement include:
- Send a card of support and thanks to a local police organization.
- Organize an event or a rally in support of law-enforcement officers.
- Show your support with a blue light in a window or a blue ribbon on the mailbox.
- Share this information with others or on an organization’s webpage or social media pages.
- Stop by a local police department and drop off some baked goods, and tell them personally that they appreciate them.
“Most important, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.”