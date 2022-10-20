The public had a chance to see the Millville Volunteer Fire Company’s new addition on Sunday, Oct. 16, when the fire company held its annual open house.
As well as tours of the addition, which took about a year to complete, the event included dedication of the fire company’s new boat and new ambulance.
The MVFC is in the second year of a five-year, $2 million capital campaign, and is about “25 percent there,” in terms of fundraising, according to Doug Scott, fire company deputy chief and campaign chairman.
“A lot of the things we are raising money for are coming to fruition,” Scott said on Sunday.
The 5,000-square-foot addition includes overnight quarters for full-time employees, as well as improved facilities for volunteers, offices for staff and an expanded kitchen for public events.
The addition to the 36-year-old building also provides improved training space for current and future staff and volunteers. Much of the work — and the added space — was to the rear of the building, so the work has not been obvious to the general public.
Now that the expansion project is complete, with the exception of a few “checklist” items, the fire company’s next major project will be the purchase of a new engine tanker. The new tanker will be constructed to the MVFC’s specifications and will take about 18 months to complete, Scott said.
Delivery of the new engine tanker, which will serve as a fire engine and provide water to fires in rural areas, is expected to be at the end of 2023 or early 2024, Scott said. The engine tanker will cost about $850,000, Scott had said at the 2021 announcement of the capital campaign.
Next in line for replacement will be one of the fire company’s “frontline” engines, which will cost an estimated $575,000.
The new boat and ambulance were paid for by the Towns of Millville and Ocean View — and each bears the seal of the town that donated their cost, as well as the words “Thank You.”
Scott said the new living quarters are part of a “push-out effort” by the fire company to attract live-in members, and the hope is that effort brings in new personnel by next summer.
He said the fire company’s recent decision to join the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce has been a boon to its ability to reach out to the community with fundraising efforts.
“It’s all coming together,” said Scott.