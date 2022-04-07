“I guess I should say, ‘Pardon our dust,’” Millville Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Doug Scott said as he held the door at the firehouse on Route 26.
Inside the Millville firehouse, the sounds of drills and saws and the glare of construction lighting showed the source of the “dust” — the firehouse is in the midst of a major expansion project. The expansion is expected to be completed by June, and Scott said it will include some completely new spaces and some upgrades for existing ones in the 36-year-old building.
The addition includes new living quarters for both career and volunteer staff, updated facilities for day-to-day operation of the fire company and new living facilities for a new live-in program the fire company will be starting in the coming months, which will provide short-term living quarters for staff who would live at the firehouse.
The fire company currently has 15 “career staff” on board, Scott said. With volunteers harder and harder to find in recent years, more fire companies are finding they need to bump up their paid staff, Scott said.
“The reality is, we just can’t do it without the help of the career staff,” he said.
Four paid staff are on site every day, either at the main fire house or the Clarksville substation.
A larger meeting room will not only serve the fire company, but also the community at large, Scott said, since many organizations, such as homeowners’ associations, use the facility for their meetings.
“This is one of our most exciting things that we did,” he said.
New lighting in the meeting room will make the space better for multimedia presentations.
Three new offices are being added in the front of the building, one of which will allow more visibility and accessibility for administrative assistant Velicia Melson, Scott said. Career Chief John Watson, who oversees the EMS department and “so much more,” Scott said, will occupy the other new office.
“Velicia and John are an integral part of what we do here,” Scott said.
The third office will be a spot where career staff can write reports.
The entire facility will be outfitted with screens that will show various status information regarding fire calls and other pertinent information, according to Scott.
A new “day room” will include a kitchen and spaces for dining, as well as comfortable places to sit and watch television.
New living quarters will include bunkrooms that can sleep eight people, as well as more private “dorm rooms” for eight people. Although Scott said the fire company might not need the eight rooms right now, he added, “I don’t know what 30 years from now is going to be like” if development continues at its current pace.
The proposed “live-in” program, Scott said, will offer an opportunity for “somebody that wants to come live close to the beach, rent free — we’re going to give you a room of your own… and all we need from you is 48 hours a week of your time. It could be overnight; it could be while you’re sleeping.”
Renovations to the kitchen and adjacent storage areas are designed to improve functionality for fundraising events. Additional space will include a game room, a TV room and a gym.
Scott said the new South Coastal Campus of Beebe Healthcare has been a much-needed change in how emergency personnel handle EMS calls. Watson said that since the emergency department opened on Route 17 in May 2020, about 25 percent of ambulance trips go there, rather than Beebe’s Lewes facility, saving many hours of transportation time for EMS staff.
In addition to the firehouse expansion project, the capital campaign funds are targeted for a new engine tanker, which will replace an existing vehicle that is about 20 years old. The tanker is needed to carry large amounts of water to calls in rural areas without fire hydrants, Scott said.
The engine-tanker will take about 18 months to be built to the fire company’s specifications, with delivery expected in 2023, Scott said.
In a move the fire company hopes will give its current $2 million campaign a boost, it has recently completed the process of obtaining 501(c)3 designation, which Scott said will allow for potentially larger contributions and donations than its previous 501(c)4 designation. The new designation means that all contributions from the public can be tax-deductible.
Scott credited Melson in the change.
“The Wizard made that happen,” Scott said, using the nickname he has for Melson.
So far, the fire company has raised $226,572, with another $54,145 pledged, Scott said. The Chili Cook-Off held at Millville’s Community Center at Evans Park during the recent Fire & Ice Festival raised $5,504.44, and the Tour de Fuego event at Lord’s Landscaping during Fire & Ice raised another $9,500, he said.
Those events were a collaboration between the Towns of Millville and Ocean View, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Banks Wines & Spirits, Lord’s Landscaping and the fire company.
“It makes you feel good that we’ve got people helping us,” Scott said.
Fundraising events will continue in the coming months, including a golf tournament sponsored by The Estuary community, to be held in Ocean City, Md., on May 16.
Scott, who has worn two hats during the expansion project — capital campaign chair and building committee chair — said he feels confident that the project will be completed by June.
The fundraising campaign continues for another four years, however. Scott said he hopes the new 501(c)3 status will allow the fire company to “reach out to larger donors about this capital campaign.” The change in status also has other benefits, Scott said, using a $20,000 savings on recent software licenses as an example.
Scott credited capital campaign committee member Michele Steffens as a driving force in the fundraising efforts, including the chili cook-off.
For more information on the capital campaign, contact Doug Scott at (302) 841-2137 or email dougscott@millville84.com.