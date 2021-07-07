The officers and members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company will kick off their Millville Volunteer Fire Company Community Heroes Capital Campaign on Monday, July 19, at 1 p.m. at Millville VFC Fire Station No. 1, located at 35554 Atlantic Avenue in Millville.
“We are excited to announce our plans for the future of the fire service in the Millville-Ocean View area community,” said MVFC PIO Tony Petralia. “The Millville VFC is planning now for the anticipated continued growth of our community and stands ready to meet this challenge.”
For more information, contact Capital Campaign Chairman Douglas Scott at dougscott@millville84.com or (302) 539-9535.