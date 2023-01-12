MVFC preschool visit

Beach Bugs Pre-School pays a visit to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, where they learned the importance of smoke detectors and having an escape plan.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company received a much-anticipated visit from the crew at Beach Bugs Pre-School. Both young and old participants appeared to have a great time, said MVFC Capt. Douglas W. Scott.

The participants were treated to a tour of the fire station, ambulance, rescue truck and command vehicle. In addition, the children were introduced to the MVFC’s “friendly firefighter” wearing full turn-out gear and breathing apparatus.

“We discussed the importance of working smoke detectors and having an escape plan in the event of a fire,” Scott said.

Deputy Chief Paul Sterling organized the event, he noted, and career and volunteer staff worked together to make it a successful event.

“The MVFC would like to thank Beach Bug Pre-School for the cookies!”