On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company received a much-anticipated visit from the crew at Beach Bugs Pre-School. Both young and old participants appeared to have a great time, said MVFC Capt. Douglas W. Scott.
The participants were treated to a tour of the fire station, ambulance, rescue truck and command vehicle. In addition, the children were introduced to the MVFC’s “friendly firefighter” wearing full turn-out gear and breathing apparatus.
“We discussed the importance of working smoke detectors and having an escape plan in the event of a fire,” Scott said.
Deputy Chief Paul Sterling organized the event, he noted, and career and volunteer staff worked together to make it a successful event.
“The MVFC would like to thank Beach Bug Pre-School for the cookies!”