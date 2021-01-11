The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is enhancing its EMS fleet.
“Taking into consideration the influx of population in our fire district over the preceding few years, the necessity for a fourth ambulance was inevitable,” said MVFC Public Information Officer Tony Petralia.
The fire company recently acquired ownership and placed into service a 2021 Freightliner Excellence Ambulance, Petralia said. The ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic technology and equipment.
“The cost was approximately $400,000. No longer do ambulances cost $50,000,” he said.
“The fire line officers and members sincerely express gratitude to our many donors, and especially the Towns of Millville and Ocean View, for their generous donations toward the purchase of this life-saving apparatus,” Petralia said. “Without this support from the entire community, this project would have never come to fruition.”
MVFC EMS personnel responded to 2,700 calls for medical service in 2020. Currently, they are staffing two ambulances 24 hours daily, 365 days a year, with full-time EMTs. With the current staffing, he noted, they can have one ambulance stationed at the Omar Road substation and the other at the main station on Atlantic Avenue.
During the vacation season, from May to October, they have been able to have a third ambulance in service from the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Petralia said EMS Chief John Watson is exploring avenues to expand the EMS service to three ambulances to service the community throughout the entire year.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a planned public dedication for the new ambulance has been canceled, Petralia said.