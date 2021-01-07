Whiskers for Wishes donation.jpg

MPD Chief Brian Calloway presents a check for $10,310 to Grace United Methodist Church on Dec. 21 after the funds were raised through the MPD’s Whiskers for Wishes campaign. The donation allowed the church to help 14 families with Christmas gifts in 2020 — the most families they’ve been able to help in the history of the campaign.
Whiskers for Wishes logo.jpg

Whiskers for Wishes

Donations to the Millsboro Police Department’s annual Whiskers for Wishes campaign, which provided gifts for 14 families this Christmas, set a record, raising $10,310 and making Police Chief Brian Calloway most grateful.

Whiskers deliveries 20201223 1.jpg

MPD officers and volunteers deliver presents purchased through the Whiskers for Wishes campaign to families waiting outside Grace United Methodist Church on Dec. 23.

“This is so beneficial to so many that I think if we didn’t do this, it could have a huge impact on the folks that need this to have a nice Christmas,” Calloway told the Coastal Point.

Whiskers Baker's Hardware.jpg

Baker's Hardware donates to the MPD's Whiskers for Wishes campaign.

“One of the things I like about this program is we are only one part of it,” he added. “This program, in order for it to be successful, it has to be a collaboration of a lot of different people. Grace United Methodist Church — the staff there — they are the working elves of this process. They do all of the work that needs to be done for this to be successful. They contact the agencies that know what families are in need. They buy all the gifts — toys, clothing, even gift cards for groceries — and wrap them. That takes a lot of time to get all of that done.

“The amount raised continually goes up,” Calloway noted. “Four years ago, we raised $2,000, then we raised $3,000. Last year, it was around $6,000. It has gotten so big that I can’t walk away from this,” he added.

Whiskers Complete Tree Care.jpg

Complete Tree Care donates to the MPD's Whiskers for Wishes Campaign.

He also thanked Mountaire Farms for being among the local businesses that contribute each year.

Whiskers Hogs for Heroes donation.jpg

Hogs & Heroes members make a donation to the MPD's Whiskers for Wishes campaign.

“The police department facilitates the fundraising part of it,” he explained. “Then we present a check to Grace Methodist. In the meantime, we are communicating with them. At one time, we wanted it to be just be town residents, but we found there are more families in the greater area that need help, that might not have had Christmas without this,” he said.

Whiskers presents.jpg

Officers from the Millsboro Police Department deliver presents to a family during a past year. In 2020, families picked up the presents at Grace United Methodist Church, with Santa, volunteers and officers helping take them out to their cars.

This year, because of coronavirus restrictions and having so many gifts, family members picked them up at the church instead of volunteers delivering them to homes. But police officers and church volunteers joined Santa to bring them out to the waiting families.

Whiskers beard.jpg

MPD Sgt. Patrick Forester was partially hidden behind a growing scruff in December as he participated in the Whiskers for Wishes fundraising campaign.

Each year, police officers and some town employees contribute to Whiskers for Wishes in exchange for being allowed to grow a beard for a few weeks before Christmas. Normally, beards are against police department regulations.

