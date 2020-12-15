The body of a 32-year-old Pittsville, Md., man whose wife reported him missing on Dec. 3 was discovered in a wooded area of Bobbys Branch Road in Millsboro on Wednesday, Dec. 9, according to Delaware State Police Trooper Heather Pepper.
Pepper said the body of David Hall was found at 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Officers from Millsboro Police Department and Delaware State Police responded to the area after being asked to check on the welfare of an individual, who, they found, was Hall. The incident was being investigated by Delaware State Police, assisted by the medical examiner’s office, police said.
When she reported him missing, Hall’s wife, whose name was not released, told police she had not seen her husband since Nov. 20. Troopers said they had conducted a domestic escort at the couple’s home prior to that, and that Hall had left on foot, carrying some belongings and saying a friend would pick him up, but didn’t say where he was going.
Police said they learned he had spent time in the Seaford area, but troopers contacted local authorities and there was no evidence he was there.