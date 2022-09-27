Delaware State Police this week identified the man who died during a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision with a bicycle on Sept. 24, in the Lewes area, as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton.
Investigators from the Delaware State Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit said the suspect vehicle may possibly be a 2004-2008 white Ford F-150 utility pickup truck, and it should have damage to its right front headlight assembly and passenger-side mirror.
According to the DSP, on Sept. 24, around 6:40 p.m., Belfield was cycling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road, approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, police said, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. Belfield, they said, was propelled into a grassy area off the road, while the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
Belfield sustained serious injuries in the collision and was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The operator of the white truck remains unidentified.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident, and no other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Cpl. J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.