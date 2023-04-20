Marley’s Smoke Shop in Millville was reportedly broken into in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 18, according to Delaware State Police — the second time in a week the business had been burglarized.
“It looks like there was a burglary that occurred at Marley’s Smoke Shop sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on April 18,” state police spokesman Senior Cpl. Leonard Malto said. “An unknown suspect broke into the business and stole numerous tobacco products and accessories.”
He added that no arrests have been made, and that state police detectives “are actively investigating the break-in.”
Both state police and Ocean View police vehicles were seen at the business, located at 35831 Atlantic Avenue, about a block west of Lord Baltimore Elementary School, in the mid-morning hours of Tuesday, April 18. Much of the glass in the shop’s front door had been broken out.
Malto said a similar burglary occurred at the same business overnight on April 13. In that incident, like the one Tuesday, “An unknown suspect broke in by smashing the glass door and stole the same type of products,” he said. “We don’t yet know if the two burglaries were committed by the same person.”
Amjad Awad, district manager for Marley’s Smoke Shops, said the first burglary was discovered by an employee reporting for work. The second time, Awad said, neighboring businesses alerted management that “They did it again.”
The door appeared to have been broken with a hammer both times, Awad said. No car was visible in the shop’s security cameras.
Including the cost of replacing the front door twice and the products that were stolen, Awad said he estimates that the thief cost the business between $5,000 and $6,000.
Customers have helped get the word out about the burglaries by posting information on social media, Awad said.
“Thankfully, our customer base is really good,” he said,
“It definitely messed up our week,” he added. ‘It’s surprising, for something like that to happen in Millville. It affects a lot of families. He has no care,” Awad said of the alleged burglar.