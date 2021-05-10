On April 21, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company membership voted to approve an addition and renovation to the existing MFVC Fire Station #1, located at 35554 Atlantic Avenue in Millville, representatives announced this week.
The project includes a new 4,800-square-foot addition, as well as renovations to the existing fire station. The fire company selected contractor PHB Inc. from Middletown to be the general contractor for this project. The cost of the undertaking is estimated at $2 million.
“Our current volunteer ‘home response’ has been severely impacted by district growth and heavy traffic issues, especially during the summer months,” said MVFC spokesman Anthony Petralia. “The focus of the new addition is to provide the fire company with two modernistic response options, with the goal of increasing our response capabilities.”
First, he said, the addition will provide living and sleeping areas for our newly formed “live-in” program, allowing volunteer members to live at the fire station. Secondly, they will be adding a sleeping area for “volunteer duty crews,” allowing for in-station staffing during severe weather emergencies and other times as required. Another major benefit of the project, Petralia said, is that the addition will create a much more livable space for current and future career employees while on duty.
The renovation portion of the project entails updating the current kitchen facilities from a public health and functional standpoint, enabling the fire company to hold additional fund-raising activities well into the future, he noted. Also, areas currently used a temporary sleeping facility will be returned to their previous use as a common gathering area, with the goal to attract more volunteer “in-station” participation. All public restroom facilities will be renovated to meet ADA requirements.
When the existing fire station was constructed in 1985, Petralia said, it was not required to have a fire sprinkler system installed.
“Another especially important component of this project will be the installation of a fire sprinkler system to protect both the new addition and current building and our fire apparatus. Also, an internal state-of-the-art fire station alerting system will installed to ensure all members in the fire station get immediate emergency response notifications.”
Once the project is under way, it is expected to take approximately six to eight months to complete. There are plans in place to ensure continued and uninterrupted fire, rescue and emergency medical services delivery to the community, according to Petralia.
“The members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company are extremely excited about enhancing our ability to serve our community. Please consider making an additional donation to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company to help us pay for this important public safety initiative.”