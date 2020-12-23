The Millville Volunteer Fire Company held its annual election for fire line officers on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
That list is: Fire Chief Guy Rickards, Deputy Fire Chief Douglas Scott, 1st Assistant Fire Chief Michael Melson, 2nd Assistant Fire Chief Paul Sterling Jr., 3rd Assistant Fire Chief Walter Johnson, EMS Chief John Watson, Captain Andrew Klink, Captain Matt Mudry, Captain Gregory Hocker, Lieutenant Ty Webb, Lieutenant Clayton West, Lieutenant Michael Voltner, Chief Engineer David Carr, Safety Officer Steve Maneri, Fire-Police Captain Gregory Tietmeyer, Dispatcher 1 Drake Burd and Public Information Officer Tony Petralia.
The administrative officers are: President Greg Hocker, Vice President RC Evans, Secretary Harold Lloyd, Treasurer Andrew Klink and BOD James Powell and Mike Melson.
The fire department Station 84 has its main station in Millville and an outpost in Clarksville.