Personal safety is essential for everyone’s wellbeing, but often even more so for older people. Learning ways to ensure that safety is one way to keep risks to a minimum.
The Town of Millville and the Delaware State Police hosted a program on Tuesday, Feb. 22, designed to help educate older residents about common threats to their safety and to inform them about agencies that can help them navigate a number of issues associated with aging.
According to statistics provided during the program, internet fraud alone against older people accounted for $1 billion in losses in 2020, from 103,301 victims, with an average loss of $9,175.
Fraud against people older than 60 accounted for 28 percent of all crimes reported on IC3, an FBI internet crime report, according to Sgt. Amanda Morris of the state police Financial Crimes Division.
“Losses and numbers of victims have grown exponentially” in recent years, Morris said. Types of internet crimes against the elderly tend to fall into the following categories: extortion, impersonation of government officials and harassment/threats of violence, she said.
Extortion crimes often involve calls from “spoofed” phone numbers that appear to be something familiar to the call recipient. Criminals using this route tend to act as “auctioneers,” Morris said. “They talk and talk and talk,” not giving the call recipient a chance to ask questions or interrupt.
Morris said one simple way to avoid online scams is to use credit cards instead of debit cards for online purchases, because debit card use makes it easier for criminals to access a bank account.
“Romance scams” have increased in the past two years, with isolation and loneliness from the COVID-19 pandemic playing a big part, Morris said.
“Everybody’s home; everybody’s lonely,” she said, urging caution, especially if an online contact wants to take the relationship offline. “It’s probably a scam” in that case, she said.
Social media can also lead to another type of scam, that involving preying on grandparents by pretending to be “a panicked relative,” Morris said. The caller may pretend to be a family member, or a law-enforcement official, calling to report that the loved one is in some sort of trouble. The caller often tells the call recipient that they need to send cash overnight, or a gift card or similar type of payment. Sometimes, the caller even tells the recipient to stay on the phone with them while they go to the bank and secure the funds, then give it to a courier.
In these cases, Morris advises that the recipient of the call “hang up and call the relative directly, before sending any funds.” Often, criminals find personal information within social media profiles and posts that they then use to trick people, she said.
Identity theft continues to be a prevalent form of fraud, particularly against older people, and again, Morris urged people to monitor their “online presence” and avoid posting too many personal details on social media and in online commerce. She mentioned one type of fraud involving criminals hacking into online banking and changing the destination for paychecks — a scam she said has been discovered locally by towns whose employees’ paychecks had been rerouted to accounts not their own.
She said a common response to being the victim of fraud is embarrassment at being tricked, which can prevent cases from being reported. One audience member at the Millville program cited an example in her own family where a family member was duped in a travel club scam to the tune of thousands of dollars.
“They were embarrassed. It was brutal. These people have no mercy,” she said.
One of the purposes of Tuesday’s program was to inform residents about some agencies that are set up to help protect older residents. Carrie Magathan, Kent and Sussex County supervisor for the state Adult Protective Services agency, explained that her agency investigates abuses against and exploitation of older residents, as well as disabled adults.
“We want to keep them safe,” Magathan said.
Among issues the agency investigates are physical, sexual and emotional abuse, caregiver neglect and exploitation. Although she emphasized that APS is a social agency, not a law enforcement one, “We work very, very closely with the state police” she said.
In addition to state police, Magathan said APS will help connect residents with agencies that can help them in a number of situations. While her agency does investigate reports of issues in care facilities, most of their cases involve people who are living independently.
“We find that exploitation is pretty high right now” against older residents, Magathan said.
APS Administrator Michelle Welch said that, especially during the pandemic, the incidence has increased of “squatters” moving in on older residents — particularly those who are “well-off” — and cleaning out their assets.
She urged residents to set up a power-of-attorney before they think they need it, to help avoid such fraud, which can sometimes be perpetrated by family members who seem to be well-meaning.
“Take care of your own affairs,” Welch said.
Half-jokingly, Welch shared that she knows who in her family to trust and who not to.
“Some of my own children I would not make responsible, because I know where I would be” if certain family members took charge of her affairs, she said.
APS’s Melanie Griffin, a registered nurse, said she is trained to look for signs of abuse when visiting with older residents, including skin changes such as bruising, malnutrition, dehydration, and whether they are taking and/or receiving their medications in a timely manner. Delaware’s APS is one of a few agencies in the country that employ registered nurses who can do such evaluations when concerns arise.
Dominique Lawson, senior social worker for APS, urged all residents to not hesitate to call APS with any concerns, because even if the issue falls outside the agency’s mission, “We would never say, ‘Oh, that’s not our jurisdiction,’” and would help to make a connection with the most helpful authorities.
“Report, report, report,” any time something doesn’t seem right, Lawson said. “The more information you report, the more we can piece together” to solve the issue, she said.
To report cases of suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of impaired adults, call Adult Protective Services at 1-800-223-9074.