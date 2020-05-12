The Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 12, were seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate 29-year-old Donshea Brewer of Millsboro, who was wanted in connection with a case of alleged reckless endangering involving a firearm.
According to the DSP, the incident occurred on May 11, around 2:17 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to Seagull Lane in the Rehoboth Shores mobile home park, Millsboro, for a report of a physical altercation involving a firearm.
Upon arrival, they said, troopers learned that a 27-year-old female had allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with her ex-girlfriend, Brewer. During the incident, police reported, Brewer was allegedly in possession of a small-caliber handgun and had allegedly discharged the weapon, hitting the floor next to the victim.
According to police, Brewer allegedly proceeded to fire the weapon a second time and struck the ceiling. Brewer left the residence prior to police arrival, they said. The victim did not sustain injury, police noted.
Troopers were attempting to locate Brewer, of whom no photo was available, with an active warrant out of Troop 4 for charges of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Reckless Endanger First Degree.
Anyone with information regarding Brewer’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Troop 4’s Detective Simpson at (302) 856-5850 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.