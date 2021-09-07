Delaware State Police this week were investigating a crash in which an 84-year-old Millsboro woman was killed and an 88-year-old Millsboro man critically injured.
Police said the collision occurred Friday afternoon, Sept. 3, around 12:35 p.m., at the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Hickory Hill Road near Dagsboro, when a 2020 Ford Explorer, being driven by the 88-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Hickory Hill Road, approaching the intersection of Nine Foot Road, and a 2000 Isuzu NPR flatbed delivery truck, being driven by a 30-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Nine Foot Road, approaching the intersection with Hickory Hill Road.
According to police, the driver of the Ford failed to stop at the intersection and entered the intersection, directly into the path of the Isuzu. The operator of the Isuzu attempted to avoid the collision, they said, but ultimately struck the passenger side of the Ford. After impact, both vehicles exited the southeast corner of the intersection, where they came to rest in a standing cornfield.
Police said the 88-year-old driver was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to Nanticoke Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. The 84-year-old female passenger, who police said was properly restrained, was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was later identified as Lainegene P. VanDusen of Millsboro.
The driver of the Isuzu, who was properly restrained, was transported to Nanticoke Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police reported.
The intersection of Nine Foot Road and Hickory Hill Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was being investigated and the roadway cleared. Impairment and speed did not appear to be a factor for either driver, police said.
This case remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the collision is being asked to contact Sgt. Nicholas DeMalto by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.