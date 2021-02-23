Delaware State Police this week arrested a Millsboro woman after an internal theft investigation determined more than $5,000 had allegedly been stolen from the Uncle Willies located at 28194 DuPont Boulevard.
Police said that on Feb. 19, around 2:27 p.m., Delaware State Police had responded to Uncle Willies for a report of an internal theft. The investigation, they said, determined that 29-year-old Danielle Serman of Millsboro, who was an employee of Uncle Willies, had since December 2020 allegedly been voiding or refunding purchases and removing cash from the register. Approximately $5,000 was allegedly stolen from the business since December, they said.
Serman was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 4, where she was charged with Theft of $1,500 or Greater, a felony. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.