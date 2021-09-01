Delaware State Police this week were investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Millsboro teen.
According to the DSP, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, around 11:55 p.m., a 2005 Infiniti G35 sedan was traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard (Route 113), north of Delaware Avenue. For an unknown reason, police said, the 16-year-old Millsboro teen who was driving the vehicle lost control of it, and the car exited the roadway while spinning clockwise.
Police said the car continued traveling southbound before striking several fence posts on the Atlantis Homes property. While still traveling sideways, they said, the left side of the Infiniti hit a curb, ,and the vehicle began to overturn before going airborne and striking the steel Atlantis Homes signpost with the left rear side and then coming to a rest.
Also in the vehicle, police reported, was a 16-year-old front-seat passenger, also from Millsboro, who they said was not properly restrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim was pending notification to their next of kin.
A 17-year-old rear-seat passenger, from Milford, was also not properly restrained and was transported to an area hospital, where they were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old driver of the car was properly restrained and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and released, police said
The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.
The collision remained under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit mid-week. Anyone with information regarding the collision is being asked to contact MCpl. Kenny Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.