Delaware State Police arrested Taylor Hurley, 23, of Seaford on multiple traffic and drug charges following a pursuit Sunday night in Millsboro.
On March 20, around 8:57 p.m., police said, a trooper on patrol observed a Ford F-150 allegedly traveling over the posted speed limit eastbound on Hardscrabble Road, in the area of Shiloh Church Road. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, they said, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
According to police, the truck’s driver allegedly fled eastbound on Hardscrabble Road, where the truck exited the roadway in the area of Governor Stockley Road and began driving through a field. While in the field, they said, the Ford struck a ditch and became disabled. The operator then exited the vehicle, police said, and allegedly attempted to flee on foot.
Troopers gave chase and took the suspect, identified as Hurley, into custody without further incident, they reported. Upon taking Hurley into custody, they said, troopers discovered she was in possession of approximately 7.71 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 1 gram of suspected heroin.
The two troopers involved in the apprehension suffered minor injuries, the DSP reported, and were evaluated at an area hospital.
Hurley was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where she was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (a felony); Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (a felony); Resisting Arrest; Possession of a Controlled Substance; two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and numerous traffic violations.
Hurley was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $8,625 secured bond.