About 75 biking enthusiasts ages 5 to 16 are expected to gather in the Lowe’s parking lot in Millsboro on Saturday, Sept. 10, for the Millsboro Police Department’s annual Bike Rodeo.
The rodeo is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the goal of “teaching children about bicycle safety and to practice biking skills on a course,” Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
Bicycle helmets and safety equipment including lights will be given to attendees, free of charge, and there will be several demonstrations, including the Delaware Department of Transportation’s biking course set up to teach hand signals and rules of the road.
Also, there will be a trailer to simulate driving under the influence, along with the LifeNet Air-Medical Transport helicopter from ChristianaCare, a petting zoo, and trucks and equipment from the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
The event has traditionally been in the fall, but Calloway said he prefers to do it in the spring, when children are starting to ride their bikes again after being indoors during the winter and their parents are visiting Lowe’s on a Saturday morning, buying paint, plants and other supplies for home improvement and gardening.
“A lot of people come over to the Bike Rodeo and say, ‘What’s this? Hey, there are bikes and kids! I didn’t even know this was going on. I just came up here to buy mulch.’ A lot of people just drop in. We tell them we are giving away free bike helmets, and they say, ‘I’ll be right back.’ They go home and get their children,” Calloway said.
The event, free and open to the public, was rescheduled from May, when it was postponed due to rain. If this one has to be canceled, Calloway said he will distribute safety equipment to students at Millsboro Elementary School when the new school year begins.