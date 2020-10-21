Delaware State Police this week arrested 42-year-old Iris R. Holland and 47-year-old Jason Kerr, both of Millsboro, on multiple felony theft and related charges after a series of theft incidents in Sussex County.
Police reported that from March through October, the pair had allegedly been involved in seven different felony theft incidents in the county. On Oct. 20, they said, Delaware State Police received information through Crime Stoppers the individuals were staying at the AmericInn Hotel in Rehoboth Beach. They were taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7, where they were charged.
Holland was charged with seven felony counts of both Theft $1,500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $14,000 secured bond.
Kerr was also charged with seven felony counts of both Theft $1,500 or Greater and Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree, as well as three felony counts of Selling Stolen Property, three counts of Theft by False Pretense and three counts of Falsifying Business Records. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $23,000 secured bond.