The Delaware State Police continued this week to investigate a large fight that occurred at the conclusion of the Sussex Central High School graduation ceremonies on May 30. One man and one juvenile suspect have been arrested and charged.
According to the DSP, on May 30, around 8:40 p.m., troopers working the graduation detail at Sussex Central High School were alerted to a large crowd of people fighting outside of the main gate to the ceremonies. Troopers responding to the report said they observed a 48-year-old Millsboro woman being kicked and punched by a 16-year-old girl, who was yelling and then began walking away from the area. There was also a 29-year-old Millsboro man who was seen punching at people during the fight, including the same teenage girl.
Troopers said they contacted the girl after she walked across the softball field and began fighting again. Troopers separated her and spoke with her father, but both parties refused to cooperate with the investigation and soon departed from the area, they said. Troopers were able to break up the large fight and disperse the crowd. However, at that time there were no victims who remained behind at the scene to report their injuries or provide their accounts as to what had occurred.
Troopers began investigating the incident and were able to identify the 48-year-old woman who was seen being kicked and punched during the fight. Troopers contacted her, and on May 31, she came to Troop 4 with her 15-year-old daughter to report their injuries. The woman had a scratch on her nose, and the girl had a black eye and a swollen nose.
Troopers said they were able to identify the 16-year-old girl who had allegedly struck the two victims and issued a warrant for her arrest. On June 1, the 16-year-old suspect responded to Troop 4 and was charged with two misdemeanor counts of Assault Third Degree and one count of Disorderly Conduct. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released to her parent.
Troopers also identified the 29-year-old Millsboro man as David Cupery, who later turned himself in to Troop 4 and was charged with Offensive Touching and Disorderly Conduct, both misdemeanors. Cupery was released on his own recognizance.
Neither the 16-year-old suspect nor the 15-year-old victim are students at Sussex Central High School, police noted.
Troopers are still investigating this incident. Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding this case or anyone else who was injured during the fight to contact Lieutenant M. DiSilvestro by calling (302) 752-3818. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.