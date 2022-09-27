Delaware State Police this week identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 14 in the Millsboro area as Robert Gentile, 85, of Millsboro.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continued this week to investigate the incident.
According to the DSP, on Sept. 14, around 4:48 p.m., Gentile was driving a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck and was stopped at a stop sign on westbound Beaver Dam Road at the intersection with Indian Mission Road. At the same time, a black Ford F-350 work truck was traveling northbound on Indian Mission Road approaching the intersection with Beaver Dam Road.
For unknown reasons, police said, Gentile proceeded into the intersection and into the travel path of the Ford F-350. As a result, the right front of the F-350 struck the left front of the F-150. The F-150 spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest on Indian Mission Road, while the F-350 traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a heavily wooded area.
Gentile was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the red F-150, an 83-year-old Millsboro woman, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the black F-350, a 35-year-old male from Lincoln, sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Cpl. J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.