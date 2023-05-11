A 70-year-old Millsboro man was being held in Sussex Correctional Institution on $80,000 cash bail at mid-week, charged with sexual abuse of a child and related offenses, Millsboro police said.
Ronald Gay was charged with first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Gay was arrested after an investigation into assaults dating back to 2014, police said. He was arraigned on Tuesday, May 9, and ordered not to have contact with anyone younger than 18.
If he posts bail, he will be monitored by a GPS device, Millsboro Police Detective David Moyer said.
“Our agency is committed to protecting our children,” Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway told the Coastal Point.
“We are glad that we were able to find justice in this situation, and trust that, going forward, justice will be found in all similar situations,” Moyer said.
“These aren’t cases you want to have, of course, but we are glad we could make an arrest. Anybody with information about any other victims, about this incident or any incident regarding the abuse of children, is asked to call us,” he said.
Call (302) 934-8174 or e-mail David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us with any information.