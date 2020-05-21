The Delaware State Police this week charged Bryan K. Gray, 55, of Millsboro with a seventh-offense DUI after a traffic stop led to the discovery that he was allegedly under the influence.

Police said the incident occurred on May 12, around 6:45 p.m., when a trooper observed a white Lincoln Town Car allegdly failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway and after making a right turn onto Arabian Acres Road. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the driver, Gray, police said, and at that time, the officer reported, an odor of alcohol was detected.

A DUI investigation ensued, and a computer inquiry revealed that Gray’s license was suspended and he had had six prior DUI arrests.

Gray was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 7, where he was charged with 7th Offense after 6 prior offenses— Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession, Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession and Failed to remain within a single lane.

Gray was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,200 cash-only bond.